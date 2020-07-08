Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum issued a statement Tuesday (July 7) to say he is recuperating after a health concern over the weekend. (File photo)

‘Health concern’ sidelines Surrey mayor

Doug McCallum issues statement saying he’s ‘taking a few days off to recuperate’

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is taking time off to rest following “a health concern over the weekend that required medical attention.”

In a statement issued Tuesday (July 7) night, McCallum said the issue has been addressed, however, “on the advice of my doctor, I will be taking a few days off to rest and recuperate.”

The statement does not disclose any information about the health concern, but notes that McCallum “will be returning to my duties in time for the Regular Council Meeting this Monday.”

“I appreciate the concern and well wishes expressed by all,” it states.

More to come…

Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check
Next story
Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Just Posted

Drive Thru Food Truck Festival coming to Cloverdale

Variety of vendors during two-day event

Surrey in rare position to redefine policing amid calls for defunding

The wheels were set in motion for the new police service in 2018

‘Health concern’ sidelines Surrey mayor

Doug McCallum issues statement saying he’s ‘taking a few days off to recuperate’

BREAKING: Cloverdale McDonald’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

McDonald’s Canada immediately shut down the restaurant

White Rock residents concerned about state of Birch Bay vacation properties

Unable to cross the border, owners frustrated by inability to check on buildings collect belongings

Nearly 11 million Canadians have received COVID-19 financial aid, Trudeau says

Trudeau says cost of doing nothing would be much higher

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport fracked gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

Second Vancouver strip club hit by possible COVID-19 exposure event

Exposure event happened on July 1

Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Mounties respond that she was not co-operating during Mental Health Act apprehension

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Three outbreaks exist in health-care settings

Lost dog swims Columbia River multiple times searching for home

The dog was missing from his Castlegar home for three days.

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

Most Read