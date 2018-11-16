Health and Technology District breaks ground on new building

City Centre 3 is the third of eight planned buildings: Lark Group

Surrey’s Health and Technology Centre is expanding once again.

Lark Group held a groundbreaking event for the City Centre 3 building Friday (Nov. 16). Representatives from the City of Surrey, Lark Group, Surrey Board of Trade, Downtown Surrey BIA, Helius Medical Technologies and the Health and Technology District attended the event.

City Centre 3, according to Lark Group, will be a 130,000-sq.-ft., 10-storey LEED Gold certified building with street-level retail space and a rooftop terrace. It will be the third building in a series of “up to eight tech buildings.”

“Upon completion, the overall District will consist of over 1.5 million square-feet and estimates over 15,000 jobs, and will contribute over $1.1 billion annually into B.C.’s economy,” the release reads.

The Health and Technology District “is one of B.C.’s most rapidly growing and dynamic new health-tech sectors located in Surrey’s emerging innovation ecosystem.” The district is located across from Surrey Memorial Hospital.

“The District is where a collaborative cluster of multinational and start-up companies, international partners, clinical and research facilities, scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs, work together in partnership to accelerate the implementation of technologies and solutions towards health care impacts and improvements.”

This past spring, Lark Group unveiled the City Centre 2, a 185,000-sq.-ft., 12-storey building located at 9639 137A St. City Centre 1 was completed in 2014.

The news release states the Health and Technology District “continues to build at an exciting rate,” highlighting the tenants of City Centre 2 and the launch of Fraser Health’s Surrey Urgent Primary Care clinic at the district.

Anchor tenants in the new City Centre 2 development will be longtime Surrey-based tech company Safe Software and Surrey’s independent school Regent Christian Academy, which were expected to move in this fall.

– with files from Amy Reid

