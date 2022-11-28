Headbutting attack on Langley dog walker nets 12 months of probation

A man who headbutted a dog walker on a rural Langley road last year has received a suspended sentence and one year of probation.

Gary Allen Joseph Whipple, 54, pleaded guilty earlier this year to attacking a 63-year-old man on Robertson Crescent, an incident that took place on May 14, 2021.

The victim, as well as two witnesses, one of whom filmed part of the attack, told investigators that the victim was walking his dog by the side of the road, when Whipple’s vehicle almost hit the man with the dog.

The pedestrian yelled at the driver and made a rude gesture.

Whipple slammed on the brakes of his vehicle, jumped out, and came after the victim “with his fists up,” according to the ruling by Justice Valli Chettiar.

The victim retreated, but Whipple headbutted him. The victim kept backing up, kicking at Whipple to keep him away.

The attacker finally returned to his vehicle, calling the victim “a f—-ing Baby Boomer coward” for not fighting him.

The victim was left bleeding from his face and nose, with small cuts on his forehead.

Police tracked down Whipple from the license plate number captured in a cellphone recording made by one of the witnesses.

Whipple initially claimed that it was the victim who attacked him, kicking him “in the balls.” He also told investigators that he was glad he was not Canadian, as Canadians are “a bunch of wimps.”

Chettiar’s ruling weighed Whipple’s circumstances, including the fact that he did plead guilty, and has voluntarily sought out counselling, against the fact that he has previously been convicted of assault twice, in 2000 and 2011, and was placed under a peace-bond in 2001 for another incident.

“He has had the benefit of three different probation orders to assist in his rehabilitation,” Chettiar wrote. “However, it appears that those opportunities have not rehabilitated him or deterred him from engaging in assaultive and abusive behaviour, such as that he displayed during the incident at issue.”

Whipple’s lawyer had asked for a conditional discharge, as he was worried he would not be able to visit the U.S. if he was convicted.

However, Chettiar said an outright discharge was not in his best interests.

Whipple’s year of probation will include a number of orders, including having no contact with the victim or witnesses, 25 hours of community work, any counselling his probation officer directs, and he is banned from possessing a wide range of weapons, including crossbows, airsoft guns, and replica firearms.

BC Supreme CourtcrimeLangley