Head-on crash on Highway 99 in South Surrey

Incident happened around 12:15 and sent at least two to hospital, says witness

A serious, head-on crash overnight on Highway 99 sent at least two people to hospital, according to a witness. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Emergency crews responded overnight to reports of a head-on collision on Highway 99 in South Surrey.

According to a witness on site, the incident happened around 12:15 a.m. in the construction zone just south of King George Boulevard, where lanes of traffic have been altered.

One of the vehicles rolled onto its side trapping multiple occupants, the witness said. Surrey firefighters used the Jaws of Life and other equipment to free the victims.

At least two people were transported to hospital by BCAS with undetermined injuries.

RCMP had traffic stopped in both directions while emergency personnel worked at the scene.

More to come.

car crashSurreyTraffic