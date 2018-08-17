‘He was a good kid’: Motorcyclist remembered following crash in Surrey Tuesday

Bryce Pengelly (second from right, with “A” on his jersey) with fellow hockey players in a photo posted to his Facebook page in 2017.

A Cloverdale man has been identified as the motorcyclist killed in an accident that involved a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon in Surrey.

Bryce Pengelly, 23, was taken to hospital in serious condition, and later died from his injuries. The crash happened near the intersection of 64th Avenue and 168th Street on Aug. 14, just before 4 p.m.

Pengelly once played minor hockey in Cloverdale and recently worked at Alpha Drywall, a Port Coquitlam-based business.

The Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary graduate was a supervisor in training with the drywall company, according to Grant Mason, VP of Operations with Alpha.

“He was a good kid, wanted to learn, and, you know, had a bright a future as far as he wanted to pursue things with us, and the sky was the limit,” Mason said Friday morning.

Mason said Pengelly, who had worked with the company for about a year, would often ride his motorcycle to job sites, on most days.

The company is mourning Pengelly’s death, Mason said.

“It’s tough when you lose someone that you know, and so young, and it hurts everyone,” Mason said.

“His father (Rob) works for us, too, right, so we’d like to do something for him (as a memorial) but we’re giving the family their space right now, let them get through this initial process, and then we’ll decide what we want to do on our end after that.”

On Facebook Thursday, Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association expressed its condolences.

“On behalf of the entire CMHA Family past and present, we want to extend our deepest condolences to the Pengelly Family on the passing of their son Bryce,” wrote Marty Jones, president of the hockey association.

“For many years the Pengellys were greatly involved as players, referees and as coaches in many divisions throughout our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all during this difficult time.”

Jones told the Now-Leader that Bryce was the younger brother of two Pengelly boys who played minor hockey in Cloverdale.

Also this week in Surrey, police say a man is dead after his motorcycle crashed on Highway 10 shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday night (Aug. 16), in what is the second fatal motorcycle crash in the area in three days. The man in the Thursday crash has not yet been identified publicly.

• READ MORE: Two 23-year-old men die in separate Surrey motorcycle crashes in three days.

Following Tuesday’s crash that involved Pengelly, Mounties closed the area to traffic for several hours. “Initial reports indicate that the westbound pickup and the eastbound motorcycle collided at the intersection,” Surrey RCMP Sgt. Tyler Wickware said in a press release at the time.