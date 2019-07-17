Emergency crews on scene at a Surrey recycling centre in the 12300-block of 104th Avenue on July 16. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Hazmat team called to Surrey recycling centre

Witness at scene said several workers reported affects including coughing, headaches and chest tightness

A Hazmat crew was called to a Surrey recycling centre on Tuesday afternoon, in the 12300-block of 104th Avenue.

Emergency crews responded around 3:30 p.m. on July 16.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said it appeared that a “forklift ran over a container carrying an unknown liquid.”

“Several workers were showing affects including, coughing, headaches and chest tightness,” the freelancer added. “All 20 employees were evacuated and put in an area for triaging.”

The Now-Leader has contact Surrey Fire Service for more details.

More to come.

