‘Hazardous’ conditions land Surrey passenger in hospital

Police say weather was major contributor to late-night collision

Police say hazardous weather conditions contributed to a late-night collision in Surrey Wednesday (Dec. 29, 2021). (File photo)

A late-night collision in Surrey sent one person to hospital Wednesday (Dec. 29), and police say the weather was a major contributing factor.

READ MORE: Bitter cold in forecast Wednesday with snow by evening across Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver

Police were alerted to the incident at approximately 11 p.m. It occurred on 176 Street, near the intersection of 92 Avenue.

According to a news release, “a late model station wagon was travelling south bound on 176th street, when it lost control due to the hazardous weather conditions, and was struck by another vehicle. Several other vehicles also lost control on the hill, resulting in several other minor collisions.”

A passenger in the station wagon was taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Police say speed and alcohol have been ruled out as contributing factors.

Motorists were advised of a road closure on 176 Street between 92 and 88 Avenues, and asked drivers to avoid the area “for the foreseeable future.”

Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist police, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

collisionRCMPSurrey