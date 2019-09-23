Surrey RCMP photo of robbery suspect.

CRIME

Hat-wearing suspect sought in Guildford-area taxi robbery

Man was picked up in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway then driven to 163rd Street

Surrey RCMP seek the public’s help to identify a man involved in a robbery in the Guildford area.

Back on Aug. 26, police say the guy robbed a taxi driver at knifepoint.

The suspect was picked up by a taxi in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway and driven to the 8400-block of 163rd Street, where he produced a knife and demanded cash from the driver, according to a RCMP news release.

“After giving the suspect cash, the driver shouted for help causing the suspect to flee from the scene. The victim received minor injuries during the robbery. Police attended the scene quickly, but were unable to locate suspect.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, slim build, 5’10”-5’11” tall, wearing a pink hat, black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, or visit solvecrime.ca to remain anonymous.

Previous story
Three shootings in 24 hours on Downtown Eastside were targeted, police say

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers head home on a high after 27-0 win over Terry Fox

AAA Varsity team’s home-opener is Friday, Sept. 27 at Cloverdale turf

PHOTOS: 109th birthday party for ‘amazing’ Surrey man who still shops on his own and plays bingo

Ja Hyung Lee wore a suit and tie to his special event at retirement home in Newton

Surrey RCMP looking for owner of stolen catalytic converters

They were found last Thursday, along with some power tools, in an abandoned rental truck

Surrey Eagles rebound with win Sunday after pair of road losses

South Surrey-based BC Hockey League team defeates Langley Rivermen on home ice

South Surrey event to benefit efforts to help Cambodia rebuild

Cambodia ‘missing a whole generation’ due to Khmer Rouge genocide

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

‘This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings’

Our readers’ best comments on the B.C. bear fight video

Two grizzly bears were caught on video fighting near Stewart, B.C., last week

Three shootings in 24 hours on Downtown Eastside were targeted, police say

Vancouver police are looking for video in area of Hastings to Keefer and Dunlevy to Heatley

Super 30 story inspiring thousands in India

Mathematics teacher Anand Kumar, Dr. Biju Mathew, spoke in Maple Ridge

‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson in Williams Lake fire

Investigators on scene to determine cause of fire that destroyed at least two businesses

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Judge rules cops did not coerce statement from B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker

Defence wanted Vernon’s Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

GRAPHIC: Tortured cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway

City crews have been contacted and are on the way to pick up the dead feline.

Most Read