Hat-wearing suspect sought in Guildford-area taxi robbery

Man was picked up in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway then driven to 163rd Street

Surrey RCMP seek the public’s help to identify a man involved in a robbery in the Guildford area.

Back on Aug. 26, police say the guy robbed a taxi driver at knifepoint.

The suspect was picked up by a taxi in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway and driven to the 8400-block of 163rd Street, where he produced a knife and demanded cash from the driver, according to a RCMP news release.

“After giving the suspect cash, the driver shouted for help causing the suspect to flee from the scene. The victim received minor injuries during the robbery. Police attended the scene quickly, but were unable to locate suspect.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, slim build, 5’10”-5’11” tall, wearing a pink hat, black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, or visit solvecrime.ca to remain anonymous.