Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government

Visit to the U.S. capital comes amid tensions between Canada, U.S. with prospect of a trade war

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention by not informing the Canadian government of his visit.

CTV says emails they have obtained show U.S. officials are expecting Harper to visit Washington on July 2, one day after Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on imports of a wide range of U.S. goods and as well as steel and aluminum are set to come into effect.

The broadcaster reports Harper is planning to meet with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, who was the U.S. ambassador to the UN when Harper was prime minister.

However, CTV says the purpose of Harper’s meeting is not clear.

The visit to the U.S. capital comes amid heightened tensions between Canada and the U.S. with the prospect of a trade war.

U.S. President Donald Trump and other administration officials have also engaged in personal attacks against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on political talk shows and social media.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Convicted sex offender back in custody in Vancouver
Next story
Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

Just Posted

‘This is not who we are as a city’: Surrey’s top cop

Officer in Charge issues statement in wake of gun violence

Clayton boy has waited all year to throw cancer fundraiser on his birthday

Chase de Balinhard turns 9 today, and will be holding a second-annual freezie fundraiser

Conservation officers shoot bear in Surrey, Mounties arrest man

Bear had been wandering around in Guildford and Tynehead, also through schoolyards

White Rock Tritons’ bantam prep squad focuses on development

Under-15 baseball team sports 31-9 record this season

‘Sentimental stories’ in Canadiana collection at Surrey mall

‘What We Bring’ exhibit on view at Guildford Town Centre until July 9

VIDEO: Look inside Roland’s new music studio/HQ in Surrey

Music instrument maker opens ‘inspiration centre’ on King George Boulevard

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Liberals are providing federal cash for child care to provinces, territories over the next 10 years

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014

Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government

Visit to the U.S. capital comes amid tensions between Canada, U.S. with prospect of a trade war

Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

Joe Jackson died Wednesday in Las Vegas at the age of 89

UPDATED: Convicted sex offender back in custody in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

5 to start your day

B.C. investigates money laundering at casinos, a teen dies hiking near Coquitlam and more

Teen hiker dies near Bunzten Lake in Coquitlam

Rescuers say the hiker fell while climbing in Eagle Ridge

Most Read