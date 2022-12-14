Hard lobbying on Surrey policing debate as Farnworth to receive city’s report Thursday

Farnworth is expected to reveal his decision early in the new year

Provincial Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth is getting a lot of mail, and we’re not talking Christmas cards.

On the eve of his expecting to receive a final report Thursday from the City of Surrey toward halting the policing transition from the RCMP to Surrey Police Service, both sides have been lobbying hard in an effort to sway his decision to their liking.

Farnworth is expected to reveal his decision early in the new year.

The Surrey Board of Trade issued a press release urging him to “Expedite Approval of Plan to Retain Surrey RCMP.”

Anita Huberman, president of the board, said her organization is “pleased that the City of Surrey intends to end this costly and unnecessary transition.

“After reviewing the report and accounting information, we have found that the transition to the SPS will create greater cost pressures for the business community in Surrey. There is no evidence that a new police force will reduce crime,” she said. “The Surrey Board of Trade urges Minister Farnworth to expediently review and approve the City of Surrey report that outlines the plan to end the transition.”

READ ALSO: Surrey council approves ‘draft’ of final plan to retain RCMP on 6-3 vote

Meantime, Wake Up Surrey’s Gurpreet Sahota wrote Farnworth reminding him that he attended a Wake Up Surrey rally in June 2018 “where overwhelming support for Surrey’s own police force within the South Asian community was truly born.”

“As parents and community activists, we humbly request that you carry on with this transition and show leadership in the face of political pressure from a very slim minority of the electorate,” Sahota wrote the minister. “Parents in Surrey see the Surrey Police Service as an essential lifeline.”

Ramona Kaptyn, who ran with Surrey Connect but did not get elected to council, is president of the Surrey White Rock Chapter of C.A.R.P. (Canadian Association of Retired Persons) and sent an email to Farnworth and Premier David Eby saying she sent emails to Farnworth “on numerous occasions regarding her members’ desire to keep the RCMP in Surrey, B.C. One time only, she got a response saying it was a municipal matter and she should contact then Mayor Doug McCallum. McCallum hung up on Kaptyn several times.

“Now it seems Minister Farnworth is going to make the ‘final’ decision regarding the ‘police transition’. What has changed? Is it no longer a municipal matter? Does current Mayor Brenda Locke have a lesser voice than McCallum?” Kaptyn’s email queries.

Six Sikh Gurdwaras – Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, Guru Sahib Dashmesh Darbar, Darbar Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Gurwara Sahib Amrit Parkash, Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib and Gurdwara Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib – collectively penned Farnworth a letter under the heading “Overwhelming Support to Continue the Surrey Policing Transition.”

“This letter’s purpose is to convey the overwhelming support from the South Asian community in Surrey for the continuation to a municipal police force,” their letter reads.

“We strongly encourage you to continue what was already decided and begun towards a public safety regime that can properly address the needs of a city poised to be the largest in BC within a decade,” they told Farnworth.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreySurrey Police Servicesurrey rcmp