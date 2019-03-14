Happy Pi Day, whether your preference is blueberry, pumpkin or the numerical value 3.14 — today’s your day. (Courtesy of Kaley Nigg)

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

Whether you like pie, pizza or you’re just a big fan of Babylonian equation – it’s Pi Day!

Besides a day to eat and celebrate, today is also Einstein’s birthday (he’d be turning 138 years old) and today marks the one year anniversary of death of Stephan Hawkins and Google announced they were able to compute Pi to 31.4 trillion decimal places, setting a new Guinness World Record Thursday morning.

RELATED: Order of Pi delivers ‘punishment’ to Saanich mayor

Pi (π) was first used approximately 4,000 years ago by the ancient Babylonians to calculate the circumference of a circle to its diameter, the symbol was introduced in 1706 by mathematician William Jones and made more popular by Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler 30 years later. The number can go on forever but is usually rounded to 3.14.

RELATED: Popular plant-based pizzeria coming to Victoria

The number was first connected to March 14 by former physicist Larry Shaw in 1988 at the Exploratorium Museum in San Fransisco, celebrating with fruit pie and tea. Shaw led parades there yearly until his passing in 2017. In 2009, the House of Representiatives in the U.S. passed a resolution marking March 14 as national Pi Day.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project
Next story
‘It’s falling apart’: Delta council stresses need for new Massey crossing

Just Posted

Cloverdale needs ridesharing, as current transit ‘woefully inadequate,’ says BIA

Cloverdale BIA joins Surrey business organizations in the call for ridesharing services

Surrey hoops stars Tomley, Dut named to Biosteel All-Canadian game rosters

Boys and girls games to be televised by TSN from gym in Toronto

Surrey’s Pop Up Junk Drop events shift to Sunday this year, starting in April

The collection events are organized to help curb illegal dumping in the city

Cloverdale BIA to form ‘supportive housing task force’

Group of community stakeholders to weigh-in on future Cloverdale development

OUR VIEW: Make Surrey’s policing plan public

Premier John Horgan weighs in on the need for transparency

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

North Delta happening: week of March 14

Events, courses and clubs listings for North Delta

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Taxpayers won’t be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells, regulator says

Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island

Jason Thomas Graff was in Chilliwack court on March 5 to face multiple charges

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

Abbotsford Police warn of man seen lurking outside windows of house

Suspect walked away when spotted at home on Babich Place

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Most Read