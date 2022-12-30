Hang out with these two Surrey men at your own risk, Surrey RCMP warn

Karnvir Garcha, 24, and Harkirat Jhutty, 22, have known ties to gangs and drug trade, police say

Police in Surrey are warning the public about the danger of being around two Surrey men with ties to gangs.

In a press release issued Friday (Dec. 30), Surrey RCMP said anyone interacting with Karnvir Garcha, 24, and Harkirat Jhutty, 22, are putting themselves at risk.

S/Sgt Lindsay Houghton of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) stated in the release that Garcha and Jhutty have shown little care for public safety and the safety of those around them.

Major Crime Team Lead, Insp. Bal Hansra stated that anyone connected or close to them might be at risk.

“Due to their association with gang activity, the drug trade, and violent acts such as shootings, these individuals have put themselves, their families, and the community at risk,” stated Insp. Hansra.



