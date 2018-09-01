Hancock discusses eagle nest replacement plan at Ocean Park hall

Eagle expert David Hancock led a presentation Thursday evening on what can be done after an eagle tree was vandalized in South Surrey last month.

More than two-dozen people showed up for the presentation held at Ocean Park Community Hall, some in the audience were “outraged” after someone illegally cut an eagle tree, putting it at risk of falling, near Croydon Drive and 20 Avenue.

Ocean Park Beautification Committee member Karen Kilbride said Hancock spoke in detail about the Wildlife Act and what kind of penalties could be levied against the perpetrator.

In a post on the Hancock Wildlife Foundation website, Hancock wrote that there’s a “tentative agreement” between the city and foundation to rebuild an eagle nest in the area using an 80-foot pole.

Hancock told Peace Arch News Tuesday that that agreement had been stalled.

“We have a responsibility to look after these eagles and bring them back because there was a time when there was hardly any eagles. Now, we have such a good chance to keep the eagles that are nesting here, at least,” Kilbride told PAN Friday.

The foundation and Ocean Park Beautification Committee is to hold an “Eagle Flocking” rally at the Croydon site Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.

The intent of the rally, Hancock told PAN last week, was to put pressure on public officials to go through with the plan to rebuild an eagle nest in the Croydon area.

“That’s definitely his demand,” Kilbride.

Kilbride said those who attended the meeting Thursday were given a paper mask to wear at the eagle flocking event.

Wednesday, conservation officer Alicia Stark said there’s an open investigation to determine who was responsible for the damage caused to the cottonwood, but its complicated by a lack of witnesses.

Stark encouraged anyone with firsthand information to call 1-877-952-7277