Halloween gatherings in Surrey prompt seven COVID-related warnings

Seven groups of Halloween partiers in Surrey received warnings under the COVID-19 Regulations and Measure Act Saturday (Oct. 31), police say.

According to Cpl. Joanie Sidhu, officers issued the warnings while conducting “proactive and reactive COVID-related checks” throughout the night, monitoring for compliance with public health orders.

An additional warning was issued under the Quarantine Act, she said.

Dr. Bonnie Henry on Oct. 26 issued an order that private gatherings consist of no more than household occupants plus their “safe six.”

READ ALSO: B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

However, residents of the Fraser Health region, which includes Surrey and White Rock, were asked to limit their interactions even further.

“In Fraser Health, due to the rapidly escalating case count, we’re going one step further and asking our residents not to hold parties, with people outside their household, inside their home at this time,” Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin, Fraser Health’s interim chief medical health officer and vice-president, population health, said Oct. 28.

READ ALSO: No ‘safe six’ for household gatherings in Fraser Health as region leads B.C. in COVID cases

Surrey RCMP carried out 150 proactive checks on Halloween, and responded to 24 COVID-related complaints from the public, Sidhu said.

“Of all the proactive and reactive COVID-related checks completed, there was a high rate of compliance with only three instances of non-compliance,” Sidhu said.

In addition to the COVID-related calls, Surrey officers fielded 324 complaints regarding noise, fireworks and large groups. In all, police responded to more than 900 calls for service.

Police and call takers in #SurreyBC responded to over 900 calls for service on #Halloween night, including 324 bylaws complaints related to fireworks, parties etc. Busy night for our teams! pic.twitter.com/CXBGnmUSfW — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) November 2, 2020

In White Rock, meanwhile, officers had just one complaint of “loud outdoor talking.” The rest centred on fireworks. Of those 13 calls, Const. Chantal Sears said permits were found to be in place for two. The remainder had finished ahead of police arrival.

“White Rock was well-behaved for the most part,” Sears said Monday (Nov. 2).

No COVID-related violation tickets were issued in either city.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

HalloweenRCMPSurreyWhite Rock