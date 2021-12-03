Half-naked woman ignites willow tree while trying to keep warm at Kelowna beach

Tree is taken down at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)Tree is taken down at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)
Tree is taken down at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)
Tree still smoking at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)Tree still smoking at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)

Crews have removed a large willow tree at Lake Avenue Dog Park, locally known as Mushroom Beach, after it was set on fire early Friday morning (Dec. 3).

The was reported around 6 a.m. by area residents.

Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tammy Lobb said residents reported a group of people, including a partially nude woman, gathered by a fire near the tree to keep warm.

The fire quickly grew out of control and spread inside of the willow tree. The tree continued to produce smoke as crews from Action Tree Service worked to remove it. The Kelowna Fire Department was on scene to douse the tree before it was cut down.

Nobody was injured in the incident. Kelowna RCMP have concluded their investigation.

