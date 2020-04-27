Haida Gwaii shutting its doors to visitors, blocking ferry passengers amid pandemic

Residents worried that their healthcare system could be overwhelmed

Haida Gwaii has shut its doors to visitors to avoid overwhelming its healthcare system.

The move came Monday (April 27) as residents, including City of Queen Charlotte Mayor Kris Olsen, and other public officials.

“I want to make it clear that we want to do this peacefully,” was shouted out from the crowd, which as of Monday at 2:30 p.m. was waiting for the ferry to arrive.

A notice issued Monday by the Gaw Tlagee Emergency Operations Centre said visitors would be blocked until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, including the second wave of infections.

The islands’ healthcare system cannot handle extra people, the notice read.

“The communities of Haida Gwaii are no longer welcoming or serving visitors and people who are not full-time residents of Haida Gwaii,” the notice read.

“Visitors will be asked to return immediately to the ferry and wait for the next one.”

More to come.

