VIDEO: Gusty winds, downed power line sparks wildfire west of Williams Lake

Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)
Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)
Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)

A tree falling on a power line in the community of Riske Creek sparked a wildfire and quick response from residents in the area this week.

The incident happened along Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, April 26, while the area was under a special weather statement due to strong, gusty winds.

Traffic was temporarily impacted, with the highway closed for about two hours, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday morning, the BC Wildfire Service reports the fire covered about 50 hectares and is considered being held.

This same area was hit hard by the 2017 wildfires, something which residents noted on social media following the incident.

Hanceville rancher Juri Agapow was driving home when he saw the fire.

He said individuals from the Riske Creek Volunteer Fire Department helped and Chilco Ranch showed up with a semi-water truck.

Agapow praised the owners of Chilcotin Lodge for getting pumps and tanks ready.

“I couldn’t get home as the fire was getting bad by the dump so I went to Chilcotin Lodge and helped out.”

When the highway reopened at 7:45 p.m., fire crews and the Chilco tanker were still on site fighting hot spots.

READ MORE: Province issues high streamflow advisory for Southern Interior

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresCariboo

Previous story
PHOTOS: Fire guts two-storey home in Surrey
Next story
Bill introduced in Senate to change publication ban rules on sexual assault cases

Just Posted

South Surrey resident Gary Reitmayer feels lucky to be alive after a serious car crash broke his sternum, but feels changes need to be made to improve drivers’ safety on local roads and highways. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey highway, road configuration dangerous for drivers, says resident after serious crash

First responders found the motorcyclists and the motorcycle on the ground on 64th Avenue upon arrival said a Black Press freelancer at the scene. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau) First responders at the scene of a motorcycle crash on 64 Avenue in the Clayton Heights on Wednesday (April 26). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Crash sends motorcyclist to hospital in Surrey

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Ottawa. The Supreme Court of Canada is set to rule Friday on an appeal by two men found guilty of first-degree murder in a mass gang slaying of six people in Metro Vancouver more than 15 years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Supreme Court of Canada to release ruling tied to 2007 mass gang slaying in B.C.

Surrey firefighters take down a house fire in the 8400-block of 152 Street in Fleetwood Wednesday (April 26). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
PHOTOS: Fire guts two-storey home in Surrey