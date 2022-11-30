An untraceable “ghost gun” seized by Delta police during a traffic stop in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (Delta Police Department photo)

Guns seized, Surrey man charged following North Delta traffic stop

Baljit Singh Nijjar, 32, of Surrey is facing numerous charges stemming from an incident on Nov. 24

A Surrey man is facing numerous weapons charges following a traffic stop in North Delta last week.

According to a press release, a Delta police officer pulled over a truck at 80th Avenue and Scott Road at 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 for driving without any lights.

Police say a second officer at the scene could see a handgun inside the truck in plain view, and the driver was arrested without incident for possession of a firearm.

Officers then searched the truck and found a second gun. Police say both guns were loaded.

Of particular concern, police say, is that one of the guns seized is a so-called “ghost gun,” an untraceable firearm that is produced by machining and/or 3D printing some or all of the parts.

Baljit Singh Nijjar, 32, of Surrey has been charged with four counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm, one count of unauthorized possession of a restricted oversized magazine, two counts of occupying a vehicle knowing there was a prohibited/restricted firearm inside, and two counts of possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm without a licence.

Also, Nijjar is facing two separate counts of possession of a firearm contrary to order stemming from the same incident.

Police say Nijjar is known to them and believed to be connected to the current B.C. gang conflict.

Nijjar remains in custody until his next court appearance on Friday, Dec. 2.

A prohibited over-capacity magazine seized by Delta police during a traffic stop in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (Delta Police Department photo)

