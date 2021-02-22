Guilty verdict in Whalley-area stabbing death of Tee Bor in 2019

Next court date for Pee Lee Pi is Feb. 25

In 2019, police were called to investigate an assault at a residence in the 13300-block of 105th Avenue on Feb. 17 to find Tee Bor, 68, seriously injured. He died in hospital. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)

A guilty verdict has been reached in the Whalley-area murder of Tee Bor, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

In February of 2019, Bor, 68, was stabbed at his Surrey home and later died in hospital. In July of that year, Pee Lee Pi, 26, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. On Feb. 18, Pi was found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court.

The next court date is Feb. 25.

Bor was found stabbed at a residence in the 13300-block of 105th Avenue.

There, RCMP found an unconscious man with injuries “consistent with foul play.”

At the time, IHIT investigators said they did not think the death was linked to widespread Lower Mainland gang conflict and was considered an “isolated targeted event with no continued risk to public safety.”

