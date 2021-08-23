Police responded to White Rock’s Five Corners district on Feb. 19, 2020 following an assault that led to the death of a senior. On Friday, Aug. 20, Ross Banner was found guilty of manslaughter. (File photo)

Guilty verdict in White Rock’s Five Corners manslaughter trial

Decision in case of Ross Banner was rendered Aug. 20

A man charged with manslaughter following an assault early last year that led to the death of a White Rock senior has been found guilty.

The verdict in the case against Ross Banner was rendered on Friday (Aug. 20) in Surrey Provincial Court.

Banner, 71 at the time of his arrest, was initally charged with aggravated assault following a Feb. 19, 2020 altercation in the 15200-block of Pacific Avenue that left an elderly victim with “visible injuries to his upper body.”

The charge was upgraded after the victim later died in hospital.

Banner’s trial was held over three days in June. He is next due in court on Sept. 21.


