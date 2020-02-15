Guilty plea for one of two youth charged in August attack on White Rock senior

One of two youth charged with aggravated assault in connection with a “life-altering” attack last August on a White Rock senior is set for sentencing in March, after pleading guilty to the crime.
B.C. Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin confirmed the plea to Peace Arch News on Thursday.
It relates to an attack last August near 16 Avenue and 152 Street, in which a man in his 60s was left with “extensive” injuries.
Police, in announcing charges against two teenaged boys in October, said the victim is “going to need assistance for the rest of his life” as a result of injuries suffered.
Police also said the attack –which was investigated by White Rock RCMP – was linked to the stabbing death just a few hours later of South Surrey mechanic Paul Prestbakmo.
The 45-year-old died in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, from injuries sustained in what police described as an unprovoked attack near 18 Avenue and 152 Street.
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team officials have said Prestbakmo’s killing “appears random.”
Charges of second-degree murder were announced against two boys, aged 15 and 16, in September.
In Surrey Provincial Court Wednesday (Feb. 12), officials confirmed a trial on the murder charge would get underway next Jan. 11. McLaughlin said time has been set aside “into March.”
Last month, court officials estimated six weeks would be needed to hear the case.
Regarding the second teen’s aggravated-assault charge, McLaughlin said trial dates are expected to be set during a Feb. 19 court appearance.
tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter