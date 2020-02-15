Investigators at the scene where South Surrey resident Paul Prestbakmo died of stab wounds early Aug. 16, 2019, just hours after an assault on an elderly White Rock man. (File photo)

Guilty plea for one of two youth charged in August attack on White Rock senior

Trial dates for co-accused to be set Feb. 19; trial for linked stabbing death to begin January 2021

One of two youth charged with aggravated assault in connection with a “life-altering” attack last August on a White Rock senior is set for sentencing in March, after pleading guilty to the crime.

B.C. Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin confirmed the plea to Peace Arch News on Thursday.

It relates to an attack last August near 16 Avenue and 152 Street, in which a man in his 60s was left with “extensive” injuries.

READ MORE: Teens accused in fatal South Surrey stabbing now charged with assault on senior

Police, in announcing charges against two teenaged boys in October, said the victim is “going to need assistance for the rest of his life” as a result of injuries suffered.

Police also said the attack –which was investigated by White Rock RCMP – was linked to the stabbing death just a few hours later of South Surrey mechanic Paul Prestbakmo.

READ MORE: 45-year-old ID’ed as victim of South Surrey stabbing

The 45-year-old died in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, from injuries sustained in what police described as an unprovoked attack near 18 Avenue and 152 Street.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team officials have said Prestbakmo’s killing “appears random.”

Charges of second-degree murder were announced against two boys, aged 15 and 16, in September.

In Surrey Provincial Court Wednesday (Feb. 12), officials confirmed a trial on the murder charge would get underway next Jan. 11. McLaughlin said time has been set aside “into March.”

Last month, court officials estimated six weeks would be needed to hear the case.

Regarding the second teen’s aggravated-assault charge, McLaughlin said trial dates are expected to be set during a Feb. 19 court appearance.


Court



