Guildford Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19, company says

Loblaws says the last day the employee worked was July 20

A staff member of Guildford’s Real Canadian Superstore has tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw Companies Limited, which owns the Superstore chain, said on its website that the employee tested positive on a “presumptive test” and that the last day the employee worked was on July 20.

The Guildford Superstore is located at 14650 104th Avenue.

The store has reopened after going through extensive cleaning, Loblaw Companies Limited said.



