COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Guildford Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19, company says

Loblaws says the last day the employee worked was July 20

A staff member of Guildford’s Real Canadian Superstore has tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw Companies Limited, which owns the Superstore chain, said on its website that the employee tested positive on a “presumptive test” and that the last day the employee worked was on July 20.

The Guildford Superstore is located at 14650 104th Avenue.

The store has reopened after going through extensive cleaning, Loblaw Companies Limited said.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Admiral lashes out at ‘hateful’ comments as Navy looks to drop ‘seaman’
Next story
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Guildford Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19, company says

Loblaws says the last day the employee worked was July 20

Surrey Mounties investigate crash between SUV, motorcyle in Sullivan

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital and treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening

‘Major milestone’ for South Surrey Catholic school as rezoning application filed

St. John Paul II Academy campus planned for 24 Avenue, west of 184 Street

Man arrested in connection with sexual assault, robbery near Surrey SkyTrain station

He has not yet been charged, police say

White Rock hockey player aims to start 45-plus women’s league

Recreational hockey league to play under new COVID-19 guidelines beginning in September

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities

Victoria, other cities advised to enforce their own bylaws

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

B.C.-born senior officiating manager heads to camp in Toronto, missing his B.C. golf classic

Several people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Sea to Sky

Police and first responders closed the highway for 10 hours while investigators looked into the case of the crash

Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Ryan Reynolds offers up $5,000 reward for missing bear

Alberta family believes lug nuts purposely loosened in Summerland after tire flies off

The incident allegedly occurred on July 23 in near Canmore Alberta

Fraser Valley Bandits open CEBL Summer Series with win

Bandits defeat Edmonton Stingers 113-100 to open tournament

‘Absolutely incredible’: Alberta man born legally blind finally gets driver’s licence

Mike Schickerowski signed up for experimental surgery in California to correct his vision in 2018

Most Read