Guildford Park teacher wins big on ‘Jeopardy!’ game show

Ali Hasan, a New Westminster resident, goes for more winnings tonight

Ali Hasan, who teaches at Guildford Park Secondary in Surrey, is shown on “Jeopardy!” in a screen grab from the TV game show’s Youtube channel.

A teacher at Guildford Park Secondary in Surrey has been a big winner on “Jeopardy!” this week, and he’ll go for more winnings tonight (Thursday).

Ali Hasan, who lives in New Westminster, has pocketed more than $46,000 during his first two days on the popular American game show, which is hosted by Canadian broadcaster Alex Trebek.

Hasan auditioned for the show in San Francisco, but initially planned to do so in nearby Seattle.

This week, he confidently answered questions about everything from world history to reality TV.