File photo

File photo

Guildford mall shoppers get dose of bear spray

Police arrested one person Wednesday night after receiving report teenagers pepper-sprayed someone at Guildford Town Centre

Police arrested one person Wednesday night after receiving a report that a group of teenagers had pepper-sprayed someone at Guildford Town Centre shopping mall.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said police arrived shortly after 7 p.m. Dec. 28, spoke with witnesses and reviewed CCTV.

“One associated person was arrested and a can a bear spray was recovered,” she said. “It appears that there was a confrontation between two groups of youths and that bear spray was deployed. No charges have been laid at this time.”

A Surrey resident who had been shopping with his daughter said people were coughing in the lower level of the mall and in an underground parkade.

“We noticed a bunch of people coughing, and with COVID and stuff we’re like let’s just go and get around that. And then we noticed more people coughing,” said the man, who asked that his name not be published. “And then we started coughing, and we noticed more people coughing and then my daughter and I were like, we should get out of here it doesn’t look good.

“And so we went outside and there were a bunch of people in that underground parking garage area and they were all coughing,” he added. “I mean, it impacted quite a few people.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

crimeSurreysurrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A snow-loving pig, a Ferrari-riding snake: Some of B.C.’s top animal stories of 2022
Next story
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man, 2 dogs, from stricken sailboat off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Annie Guo plays the Guzheng at a Chinese New Year celebration co-hosted by the Surrey-White Rock Community Engagement Society in 2020. (Theresa Zhang photo)
Lunar New Year to be celebrated in White Rock, Surrey

(Delta Police Department photo)
Surrey youth arrested after Delta shooting

Peace Arch Elementary. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Most clicked-on stories on surreynowleader.com in 2022

File photo
Guildford mall shoppers get dose of bear spray