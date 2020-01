At least one person transported to hospital

One vehicle sustained significant damage in a crash Tuesday night on the eastbound on-ramp to Highway 1, at 160 Street. (Shane Mackichan photo)

A collision in Surrey’s Guildford area Tuesday night sent at least one person to hospital.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the eastbound on-ramp to Highway 1, near 160 Street and 104 Avenue.

It sent one car off the road, and caused significant damage to its rear. Eastbound lanes were closed.

More to come…