Grouse Mountain, located just outside of North Vancouver. (Pixabay)

Grouse Mountain ski resort purchased by B.C.-based Northland Properties

Grouse Mountain is one of Vancouver’s top natural tourist attractions

Grouse Mountain Resort in North Vancouver has been purchased by Northland Properties Corp., a British Columbia-based company that owns restaurants, hotels and the NHL’s Dallas Stars.

Northland announced in a news release Thursday that it had entered into an agreement to buy the resort from CM (Canada) Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Northland President Tom Gaglardi says they’re excited about the acquisition because of their strong family and company roots in Vancouver.

Grouse Mountain is one of Vancouver’s top natural tourist attractions, drawing 1.3 million guests annually for skiing, hiking and other year-round cultural or outdoor activities.

Northland also owns Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing operations in B.C.

ALSO READ: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

The McLaughlin family sold the resort to CM just two years ago and Northland didn’t disclose the sale price in this latest agreement.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island mom issued $368 distracted driving ticket for ‘scrolling’ on her phone

Just Posted

Dead body found near Surrey motel

Police say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious. The age and gender has not been released.

Stabbing in Surrey sends one to hospital

Police say suspect fled the scene, no one in custody

Cellphone app helps Delta police locate missing teen

The youth was found unconscious and suffering from hypothermia in Burns Bog

Using Barbie’s face, Surrey painter satirizes ‘influencers’ in latest show

Alex Sandvoss wants to shine a light on how the ‘fast fashion’ industry is destroying our planet

Newton family welcomes Surrey’s first baby of 2020

Solah was born shortly after midnight on Jan. 1 at Surrey Memorial Hospital

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Young woman on the mend after explosion at frozen Cranbrook lake

Emergency personnel responded to a reported explosion in Cranbrook on Dec. 27.

Grouse Mountain ski resort purchased by B.C.-based Northland Properties

Grouse Mountain is one of Vancouver’s top natural tourist attractions

Surrey, Abbotsford homes crack top 10 most expensive properties in B.C.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s property in Vancouver remained the most valuable property in B.C.

Vancouver Island mom issued $368 distracted driving ticket for ‘scrolling’ on her phone

Lawyer says ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information

‘I thought I was going to die:’ Skier recovering after being lost for 2 days on B.C. mountain

Mark Gayowski says the experience was “life changing”

Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs

UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

‘Igloo’ for sale in the Okanagan – but some assembling required

Some assembly is required, ad reads

Most Read