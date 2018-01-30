A plastics industry lobby group has challenged the City of Victoria in court over its upcoming ban on the provisional of single-use plastic bags by merchants. iStock photo

Group threatens legal action over Victoria’s plastic bag ban

Petition the latest move by plastics industry association to overturn Canadian bag bans

With about five months to go before Victoria’s ban on single use plastic bags comes into effect, an industry organization has launched a petition against the City in B.C. Supreme Court looking to overturn the bylaw, which was approved in December.

The Canadian Plastic Bag Association, which appears to be a subsection of the Toronto-based Canadian Plastics Industry Association, is challenging the legality of the ban on the basis of a lack of authority to enact such a ban. The CPBA claims the move will “significantly impact” its members who manufacture and supply bags for the Victoria market.

The City of Victoria acknowledges that last week it received a court petition from the CPBA challenging the validity of the Checkout Bag Regulation Bylaw. According to a spokesperson, the City’s legal staff continue to review the petition and plan to prepare a response.

RELATED: Plastic checkout bag ban to take effect in Victoria next summer

The bylaw, which will prevent businesses from providing free plastic bags, with certain exceptions, comes into effect July 1. Regulations outline fees to be charged for bags, 15 cents for a paper bag and $1 for a reusable bag.

The City of Victoria sent letters to neighbouring municipalities hoping to craft a multi-jurisdictional bylaw for plastic bags, but did not receive any concrete support for such a plan. Other municipalities are working on their own versions of a ban, while some, including Esquimalt, plan to watch Victoria to see how the enforcement goes and what the reaction is to the changes.

The Canadian Plastic Bag Association has worked to strike down bag ban bylaws across the country and was successful in prompting Toronto council to reverse that city’s ban in 2012. It continues to target cities that have already enacted bans, especially in Quebec.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Ontario gymnastics coach accused of sexual misconduct also coached in B.C., group says
Next story
VIDEO: Surrey woman, 63, pricked by used needle

Just Posted

Suspect who allegedly bear-maced RCMP officer arrested in Cloverdale residence

Search warrant carried out with help of armoured personnel carrier in Cloverdale on Jan. 26

VIDEO: Surrey woman, 63, pricked by used needle

Mary Hauser says it happened while cleaning a parenting room at a Surrey mall

Three charged in 2016 Surrey shooting and ‘targeted’ break-and-enter

Two men and a third person who was a youth at the time face slew of charges, Surrey RCMP say

Key harmonies make Eagle Eyes tribute band soar

Vancouver Island band brings classic Eagles songs to Surrey and White Rock venues

Mudslide on White Rock hillside

Four residences evacuated after Monday afternoon collapse

Rockers rally to raise $14K for fellow musician at ‘Music for Marion’ benefit concert

Abbotsford couple hit by health issues helped at event held at North Delta pub

A third explosive device discovered in Kamloops

Kamloops police are securing an area where they have found three explosive devices in two months

B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

With 14 restaurants in the OpenTable’s Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants, B.C. is one of the best provinces in the country to dine with your valentine.

Group threatens legal action over Victoria’s plastic bag ban

Petition the latest move by plastics industry association to overturn Canadian bag bans

B.C. grocery store employees file suit against alleged ‘peeping tom’

Claim alleges a former employee videotaped them in the washroom and shared photos on the internet

Ontario gymnastics coach accused of sexual misconduct also coached in B.C., group says

Scott McFarlane charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

Shaw offers severance packages to thousands of employees

The company is looking to scale down due to changing consumer trends

Kiss a puppy, watch some hockey

Giants game will see funds collected for Langley Animal Protection Society

New Brunswick running 11th straight deficit and increasing net debt

The Fraser Institute said it’s time New Brunswick cuts spending and starts to address the net debt.

Most Read