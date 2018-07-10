(Canadian Press photo)

Group says 78 women, girls, killed across Canada in last six months

Nearly one-in-six of the women were Indigenous

A research group is hoping to draw more attention to femicide — the killing of women and girls — by publicly disclosing the names of Canadian victims.

The Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability issued a listing this week of 78 victims identified through media reports across the country in the first half of 2018.

The list reads like a journalistic catalogue of violence against women and girls, mostly domestic in nature, identifying victims by age, location and name, where possible. In a number of cases, however, the names are missing.

“This is largely due to a growing trend in some jurisdictions not to release names of victims,” the observatory said in a report on its website.

“We feel it is still important to include an entry for this individual to remember her as a femicide victim.”

The majority of cases were reported in Ontario, followed by Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta.

Of the 78 victims counted, 12 of them are listed as Indigenous — a factor the report’s authors said was important to highlight, “given the high risks faced by Indigenous women and girls and the ongoing national inquiry into this situation.”

READ MORE: Sharing truth with art at inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women

READ MORE: Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

But the authors note such cases are often under-counted because media reports, on which the numbers are based, don’t always include details such as ethnicity.

The observatory was established last year by the University of Guelph’s Centre for the Study of Social and Legal Responses to Violence with a goal of documenting femicide cases and the responses to those deaths by governments and other institutions.

There were several media reports from January through June of this year of “suspicious deaths” or disappearances of women and girls that have not been included in the report, along with deaths resulting from auto accidents or other clearly random acts, said the report’s authors.

However, the report said the number of victims could be revised upwards, depending on the outcomes of investigations into those deaths.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail
Next story
Parents of Humboldt Broncos player killed in crash sue truck driver, bus maker

Just Posted

Shell Busey’s Tool Box could use a helping hand

Thrift store looking for volunteers to staff Cloverdale storefront

Driving Miss Hazy: What will happen on our roads once recreational pot is legal?

Are the feds and police prepared for a spike in impaired driving after Oct. 17? The answer is hazy

‘Three levels of government need to act’ – Hogg, Redies

South Surrey rail tragedy emphasizes safety and relocation concerns

Greyhound’s exit a ‘shocking dereliction of duty’: Surrey civic slate

Proudly Surrey calls for governments to create interurban transit service

Referendum on policing in Surrey needed, mayoral candidate Gill says

City staff to be asked to make plans for third-party review of Surrey’s policing options

Canada will not double its defence budget despite calls from Trump: Trudeau

The U.S. president has continually clashed with other NATO nations

B.C. naturopath fined $20,000 over improper cosmetic injections

Allan Strauss of Maple Ridge also surrendered his licence for four years

Parents of Humboldt Broncos player killed in crash sue truck driver, bus maker

The suit alleges the Broncos bus should have seatbelts

Group says 78 women, girls, killed across Canada in last six months

Nearly one-in-six of the women were Indigenous

UBC ‘breakthrough discovery’ will change treatment for COPD patients

By 2020, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is expected to be the third leading cause of death worldwide.

Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid to join Italian club Juventus

Juventus said Tuesday it paid 112 million euros ($131.5 million) for Ronaldo

‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

B.C. goes in search of the ‘emerging economy’

BCIT president Kathy Kinloch heads new task force

UPDATED: Two men facing charges after RCMP bust suspected fentanyl lab

Police say that drugs were likely destined for cities around the Lower Mainland

Most Read