Ground-breaking planned for new South Surrey school

The site of Surrey’s newest elementary school, Edgewood Drive, to be built in the 16600-block of 23 Avenue. A ground-breaking event is to take place this morning (Thursday).

A ground-breaking ceremony for South Surrey’s newest school is to take place this morning (Thursday) in Grandview Heights.

“The construction contract has been awarded and work is about to begin to build a new 655-seat elementary school in the Grandview Heights area of South Surrey,” a news release announced Monday.

Minister of Education Rob Fleming and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum were to join Surrey Board of Education trustees for the event, which was set to conclude after Peace Arch News’ press deadline.

Funding for the new school, at 16666 23 Ave., was first announced in December 2017. The $24-million provincial-government commitment was re-announced last April, during a news conference at Sunnyside Elementary that also announced funding to expand two elementary schools in the Fleetwood area and buy land for a future elementary school in Grandview Heights.

At that time, Fleming said the new funding “goes a long way to addressing a backlog that parents and kids have had to live with too long.”

Thursday’s ceremony was to take place “immediately following a summit meeting of the board of education, minister and mayor to discuss issues of mutual interest and collaboration, including school construction,” the release adds.

The new elementary school is scheduled to open in time for the 2020-21 school year.