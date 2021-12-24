‘Grinch’ caught red-handed stealing gifts at Surrey Memorial Hospital lot, police say

‘This is a stark reminder that regardless of where you are parked, valuables should be removed from vehicles’

Surrey RCMP reminds the public not to leave any valuables in vehicles after a thief was caught stealing Christmas gifts in an underground lot at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

A 45-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon (Dec. 23) after police received a report of a theft in progress in the North Surrey parkade, at around 2:30 p.m.

“Hospital security located a male suspect who allegedly broke a car window and was stealing wrapped Christmas gifts,” Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

“The male suspect allegedly threatened a security guard with a weapon. Three security officers took the suspect into custody and restrained him until police arrived on scene. The suspect was arrested and transported to Surrey RCMP cells, where he will be held for a bail hearing.”

The suspect is “known to police,” RCMP say.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the security guards, all the gifts were returned to their rightful owner,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn stated.

“This is a stark reminder that regardless of where you are parked, valuables should be removed from vehicles.”



