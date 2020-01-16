Green organics bins not being collected in Surrey this week because of snow

But the black garbage carts are still a go, the City of Surrey advises

Your green organics bins won’t be picked up in Surrey this week because of the snow.

That’s according to a Waste Collection Service Disruption alerts posted on the city’s website.

“Due to snowfall and hazardous road conditions in the Metro Vancouver region, Waste Collection Services have been disrupted throughout the City,” the advisory reads.

However, black garbage cart collection will continue into the weekend, with waste collection services resuming for the Thursday collection area and for those areas that were missed because of the snowfall.

“Please leave your garbage carts at your curbside for next day,” the city advises. It also asks residents to clear their carts of snow and ice “to make pick-up easier and more efficient but off roadways where snow plowing may take place.

“If your street conditions are unsafe, your garbage may not be collected until road conditions improve.”

The advisory says the city expects waste collection will be back to normal next week.

If your garbage doesn’t get collected, you can report it at Surrey online services or by calling 604-590-7289.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
