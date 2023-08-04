Grant to aid City of Delta develop ‘food charter’

Document to ‘act as a policy tool to inform the creation of Delta’s first food strategy’

The City of Delta is receiving a $15,000 provincial grant to develop a “charter” aimed at helping address food insecurity in the community.

On Thursday (Aug. 3), the Ministry of Health announced 33 projects throughout B.C. were receiving a total of $250,000 through the BC Healthy Communities Society’s PlanH program, which supports local and Indigenous governments to create healthier communities through resources, practices and learning opportunities that focus on people, society and the environment, according to a press release.

“It takes many people working together to build healthier communities,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a press release. “The PlanH program has been supporting local and Indigenous government initiatives that promote and foster healthy lifestyles.

“By supporting local projects, we are investing in people and preventative health care that will allow people throughout B.C. to live healthier lives.”

PlanH Healthy Communities Grants are offered in two funding streams: Community Connectedness and Healthy Public Policy.

Under the former, 18 grants for up to $5,000 are being provided for projects that help foster relationship-building among people in their communities.

Delta is one of 11 communities receiving as much as $15,000 under the latter stream for projects that will improve the health and well-being of the community by creating new policies or updating existing ones.

The city will use the funds to develop a “food charter” as a first phase approach to developing responsive policies to support a more integrated, just food system in Delta, according to a project summary.

“The document will reflect the shared community vision of an equitable, resilient and secure local food system and act as a policy tool to inform the creation of Delta’s first food strategy. The charter will include a collective vision, guiding principals, priorities and broad actions on local food security, food justice and climate responsiveness as identified by Delta stakeholders.”

BC Healthy Communities Society executive director Jodi Mucha said the organization is excited about its partnership with the province to promote healthy living within B.C. communities.

“These grants enable a diverse range of people to work together to develop plans and policies that will help to improve the health of people in B.C.,” Mucha said in a press release.

