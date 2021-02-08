The Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre will reopen Wednesday, the City of Surrey has announced. (Ema Peter Photography/Canadian Wood Council photo)

The Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre will reopen Wednesday, the City of Surrey has announced. (Ema Peter Photography/Canadian Wood Council photo)

Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, Clayton Community Centre to reopen

Both facilities will open Feb. 10, according to City of Surrey report

The Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre is set to re-open Wednesday (Feb. 10), after being closed for months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the City of Surrey announced that the facility would re-open Feb. 9, but the re-opening date was contingent on a further update from the provincial government, and the state of COVID-19 cases in the region. On Friday, the provincial government announced that current restrictions – which have banned gatherings and essentially suspended all competitive athletics aside from physically distances practice sessions – would remain in place indefinitely.

However, in a corporate report published Monday, the city, citing a reduction of new cases in the Fraser Health Authority, as well as demand for aquatic, recreational and library services, and success of existing safety measures at open facilities, announced the re-opening of the Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre.

The pool, located at 16855 24 Ave., has been closed since March of last year. The South Surrey Indoor Pool remains closed.

The Clayton Community Centre and Library will also open Wednesday, the report notes.

Service levels at both sites will be “Level – 1 Modified Business Services” according to the memo.

Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre will be open for use by aquatic sport clubs on Wednesday, while pre-registered weight-room use will be available beginning Feb. 11 and pre-registered public swimming will begin Feb. 13.

A number of protocols will be in place, including: aquatic sport groups will have separate entrances from the public use, as well as designated washroom and holding areas; staggered start times will be in place “to support physical distancing” and to ensure safe movement between user groups.

Aquatic sport group activity must also focus on skill development, per Phase 2 of the ViaSport BC guidelines.

At the Clayton Community Centre, the recreation area will open with “limited programming” and weight-room use will be available Feb. 11. Fitness classes and “select gym sport activities” will begin Feb. 22, and spring-break camp opportunities will be offered from March 15-26 “to support families in the Clayton Heights Community” the report states.

The library will open with the same hours and services as existing Surrey Library branches, with the exception of the Port Kells Library, according to the city. Hours will be 60 per cent of pre-pandemic hours, with the following services available: holds, pickups and limited browsing of shelves; computer access; Wi-Fi use with own devices; printing and limited patron assistance at the service desks. Visitors will also be required to wear masks, and visits are limited to less than one hour.

The reopening of the Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre has been pushed back numerous times since last fall. Originally, it and other recreational facilities in the city were to open in a “phased approach” beginning with the Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex, which opened in October.

However, other facilities remained closed for months – something the city attributed to a rise in COVID-19 cases from late fall through January.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of SurreyRecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

Just Posted

The Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre will reopen Wednesday, the City of Surrey has announced. (Ema Peter Photography/Canadian Wood Council photo)
Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, Clayton Community Centre to reopen

Both facilities will open Feb. 10, according to City of Surrey report

People walk through Hawthorne Square Feb. 3. A group from the Cloverdale Rodeo, including president Shannon Claypool, would like to see the square renamed Will Senger Square. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
UPDATE: Group advocates changing name of Hawthorne Square to Will Senger Square

Cloverdale BIA wants Hawthorne Square revitalized

Surrey provincial courthouse. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey man who worked as a Delta school teacher sentenced for possessing child porn

Elazar Reschef, 53, to serve 18 month conditional sentence

Travis Selje, 17. (Photo submitted)
Oxycodone found in blood of driver accused in Travis Selje’s death, court heard

RCMP sample did not establish how recently drug had been taken

A publicity photo for “Altered Carbon,” a Netflix series filmed at Surrey Studio City for two seasons, from 2016 to 2020. (Photo: imdb.com)
SURREY NOW & THEN: ‘Pachinko’ filming now the focus of former newspaper press building

A weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

Smolts from three hatcheries on North Vancouver Island which were scheduled for fish farms in Discovery Islands will be culled as there are no other production sites to move them to, said Mowi Canada West. (Photo courtesy, Mowi)
Vancouver Island hatcheries cull 8.3 million fish due to federal fish farm decision

Mowi Canada West estimates $195 million revenue loss from the culling

Sanjay Amrutkar of Chilliwack is now charged with eight counts of sexual assault while working as a physiotherapist in 2019. (LinkedIn)
Chilliwack physiotherapist now facing eight sexual assault charges

Still licensed to practice under the condition he treat female patients with a chaperone

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

Crews with the $3.5-million provincially funded Marine Debris Removal Initiative remove discarded and lost gear from B.C.’s central coast in the summer of 2020. (Photo supplied by the Small Ship Tour Operators Association of B.C.)
Barrels of fuel to children’s toys: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Government-funded project employed out-of-work marine-tour operators

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Wood waste company has expanded into Alberta, U.S.

Hero the kitten is receiving care after being found with a bandage wrapped so tightly around his leg it will need amputation. (Submitted Photo)
Quesnel kitten will need leg amputated after found wandering with hair elastic around leg

The BC SPCA say Hero the kitten was found with a bandage wrapped tightly around leg

Ahmed Al-Rawi, assistant professor at the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University. (SFU photo)
B.C. prof joins 19 global experts to create online guide to fight COVID misinformation

‘The handbook can be an important tool for those in our communities who do not believe in the importance of COVID vaccinations’

Most Read