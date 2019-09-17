Grand opening of Molson Coors Fraser Valley Brewery at Chilliwack cause for celebration

Ribbon-cutting with dignitaries, Molson brass and family marked the official grand opening

People tour the new Molson Coors brewery during the grand opening in Chilliwack on Thursday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress) People tour the new Molson Coors brewery during the grand opening in Chilliwack on Thursday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

The new Molson Coors Fraser Valley Brewery at Chilliwack is ready.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony got underway Tuesday morning on the 36-acre site of the state-of-the-art brewery near Highway 1.

“This new modern brewery nestled at the foot of the Cascade mountain range of British Columbia in Chilliwack will proudly brew the Molson and Coors trademarks along with many other brands within our portfolio,” said Molson Coors Canada president Fred Landtmeters.

“This modern brewery continues the long-standing commitment to our environment with sustainability at the heart of our operational excellence and efficiencies in our brewing and distribution operations.”

The ceremony brought Molson brass and members of the Molson family to town to celebrate the newest brewery opening. Dignitaries attendance included Fred Landtmeters, Molson Coors CEO and president, Andrew Molson, Chair of the board, Pete Coors, vice chair, and Geoff Molson board member as well as local dignitaries like Chief Dave Jimmie and Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove.

“Today marks the continuation of our rich heritage and we couldn’t be prouder to stand together in British Columbia on this important occasion in our brewing history,” said Andrew Molson, board chair and seventh-generation member of the Molson family.

Construction on the $300 million brewery and distribution centre has been ongoing since the Molson Coors team chose Chilliwack as its brewery site over 30 other possible locations.

“On behalf of Chilliwack City Council, it is a pleasure to officially welcome Molson Coors Canada to Chilliwack,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “Back in the 1890s, Chilliwack was home to the first successful hop-growing field in British Columbia and was a leader in hop farming until the 1990s. With Molson Coors now in Chilliwack, it feels like we’ve come full circle.”

Local artist Freida George and Chief David Jimmie, both from Squiala First Nation, attended the grand opening to present the unveiling of a woven piece of art by Freida George to recognize the heritage of the Stó:lō people in the area where the brewery is located.

There were 1,000 jobs created during the brewery construction phase, and 100 jobs once the facility is fully commissioned.

Frederic Landtmeters, president and CEO of Molson Coors Canada, speaks during the grand opening of the new brewery in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Sept. 17. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

The grand opening for the Molson Coors new brewery in Chilliwack took place on Thursday, Sept. 17. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Andrew Molson fist-pumps after the ribbon-cutting during the grand opening for the new Molson Coors brewery in Chilliwack on Thursday, Sept. 17. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Mayor Ken Popove speaks during the grand opening of the new beer plant in Chilliwack on Tuesday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Squiala Chief David Jimmie (right) and Molson Coors Canada CEO Fred Landtmeters unveil a woven piece of artwork by Freida George. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Workers walk through the packaging room of the new Molson Coors brewery in Chilliwack on Tuesday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)