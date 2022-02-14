File photo

File photo

Grand Forks man found dead after ‘tragic accident,’ Mounties say

The death is being investigated by the B.C. Coroner Service

A man was found dead at the scene of a small fire on the city’s western outskirts Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

READ MORE: Motorist killed in Highway 3 crash was a Castlegar man: Grand Forks RCMP

Mounties and fire fighters were called to the fire on the 3600-block of Mill Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. The deceased was a Grand Forks resident in his late 60s, who breathed with the aide of bottled oxygen, Sgt. Darryl Peppler told The Gazette Monday, Feb. 14.

Calling the fire “a tragic accident,” Peppler said Mounties turned over their investigation to a B.C. coroner who attended the scene. The man’s family was notified right away.

Rich Piché, Dep. Fire Chief at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue, said the fire burned a small section of the man’s bachelor suite.

It’s not clear when the fire started, but Piché said it had burned itself out before he got to the scene. Oxygen tanks found at the scene suggest it started when the man’s breathing supply accidentally caught fire, he said.

The Coroner’s Service has not yet released the specific cause of death.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireGrand ForksRCMP

Previous story
Two men wanted in killing of former Abbotsford gangster in Thailand
Next story
Langley shooting range listed as one of the top donors to ‘Freedom Convoy’

Just Posted

Anti-vaccine mandate trucker protest drew hundreds of people to the Pacific Highway border crossing in South Surrey on Saturday. (DriveBC photo)
Pacific Highway border crossing opens, Surrey RCMP diverting traffic

Surrey Knights’ graduating hockey players include the 2001-born Aaron Burton, Jayman Jutla, Montaro Uyeyama and Billy Thompson, all now “aged out” of the Pacific Junior Hockey League. (Photo: twitter.com/SurreyKnights)
Surrey Knights look to next hockey season as PJHL playoffs start this week

Fleetwood Park Dragons players celebrate their Surrey RCMP Classic tournament win Saturday (Feb. 12) at Enver Creek Secondary gym. (Photo: surreybasketballclassic.ca)
Fleetwood Park Dragons feast on Panthers to win first Surrey RCMP Classic championship

The “Small Simple Things First” entry in Urbanarium’s The Mixing Middle competition re-imagines a section of Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood. (Submitted image)
VIDEO: Fleetwood re-imagined as ‘Neighbourhood Zone’ in urban planning competition