File photo.

File photo.

Grand Forks man allegedly assaults paramedics, takes up sword in armed stand-off

Police say the man had been serving house arrest for a prior conviction at the time of the alleged assault

A Grand Forks man remains in custody after he allegedly attacked paramedics and then engaged Mounties in an armed stand-off over the long weekend. The man was under house arrest at the time, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said paramedics were called to assist the man, 56, at a home on the 100-block of 81st Avenue at around 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The man then allegedly pushed, shoved and swung at two responding paramedics, who left the scene without serious injuries, according to Peppler and BC Emergency Health Services.

The man then “barricaded himself (alone) inside” the residence, surrounded by Grand Forks RCMP and an armed Conservation Officer for around two hours. In that time, Peppler said the man was seen coming in and out of the building while carrying a “medieval-looking sword.”

The man left the residence at around 3 p.m., when Peppler said he engaged Mounties in “a brief scuffle” and had to be subdued by a police Taser. He was then taken to hospital for a mental and physical check-up.

The man is being held in custody pending his next appearance at Grand Forks provincial court on Wednesday, Aug. 18. He had been serving house arrest stemming from a conviction for assaulting a police officer, impaired driving and dangerous driving, Pepler said.

He is being held on an alleged breach of the conditions related to his house arrest. In the meantime, Peppler said Mounties expect to recommend Crown charges against the man for assault, assaulting police officers and for “weapons-related offences.”

Mounties suspect the man had been drinking leading up to Saturday’s alleged attack.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksRCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: No fly-zone being amended in Kelowna, YLW operations to resume
Next story
UPDATE: 5 wildfires remain in Harrison Hot Springs area

Just Posted

The Cloverdale Reporter’s annual ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest is looking to honour the best of what our community has to offer.
The ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns Aug. 1

File photo
Surrey RCMP probe garbage-throwing ‘racism’ confrontation at Aspen Park in Newton

A few weeks after ‘unauthorized’ geese-crossing signs were removed from the Surrey side of 16 Avenue/North Bluff Road, the City of White Rock has installed similar signage on the south side of the street. (Contributed photo)
City of White Rock installs ‘Wildlife’ signs in light of residents’ concerns for Southmere Park geese

The Sikh Motorcycle Club held a ride on Saturday (July 31) from the Gur Sikh Temple in Abbotsford to the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin and to raise money for Diabetes Canada. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Sikh Motorcycle Club ride raises $113K for Diabetes Canada