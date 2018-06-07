A Belmont Secondary school student has died of a suspected drug overdose, said the Sooke School District. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Grade 10 student at B.C. high school dies from suspected overdose

A Vancouver Island school district is asking parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

A Vancouver Island student at Belmont Secondary in Greater Victoria has died from a suspected drug overdose.

In an email to parents from the Sooke School District, district superintendent Jim Cambridge stressed the importance of parents talking openly with their children about substance abuse, including alcohol, medications and other drugs.

“Our aim is to provide an opportunity for parents, teachers and positive members of community to offer education and early intervention to prevent harm,” he said.

“In our schools, we encourage students to make healthy choices by maintaining good relationships and having conversations with peers, parents and adults. We hope that you can encourage this at home as well.”

On Monday, parents and guardians of Belmont students were informed via email of the death of a Grade 10 student, who had died on the weekend. Students were also read a copy of the announcement.

Staff at the school spoke with students about the loss and additional supports from SD62 were made available.

RELATED: Parents grieving teen’s overdose death said it started with opioid prescription

This is the second suspected overdose death of a high school student in the Capital Region in roughly two months. In April, 16-year-old Oak Bay resident Elliot Eurchuk died after an unintentional overdose.

Some tips for parents to help start the conversation with their kids include keeping the lines of communications open and have honest and non-judgmental conversations with your teen, approach the conversation with curiosity and interest, ask for their opinions, focus on your concerns for their safety, know the facts about drugs, understand and address your own fears before starting the conversation.

Counselling services are also available to students. Students, parents or guardians can make an appointment by calling the school’s office at 250-478-5501.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Elderly man dies after falling from balcony at B.C. retirement home
Next story
B.C. cabinet approves multiple-choice voting referendum

Just Posted

Jaspal Atwal in Surrey court on charge of uttering threat

Man who was centre of international brouhaha to appear for an arraignment hearing today

Food for 10,000 at Greek festival in Surrey

Annual 10-day event starts cooking Friday at church lot on 132nd St. at 96th Ave.

DPD tests ‘requested enforcement’ for traffic units

Residents will be able to send requests to DPD officers on where enforcement should be taking place

Surrey RCMP looking for armed robbery suspect

Robber pulled a gun on convenience store clerk in Guildford, police say

Province to make health care announcement in Surrey today

Premier John Horgan coming to Surrey to reveal ‘improvements to primary health care’ in the city

Law Enforcement Torch Run returns to White Rock

The 2018 fundraiser for the Special Olympics included officers and personnel from across the Lower Mainland

Elderly man dies after falling from balcony at B.C. retirement home

RCMP say death not suspicious

B.C. cabinet approves multiple-choice voting referendum

Attorney General David Eby excludes himself from decision

Nation-to-nation approach is goal of Indigenous caucus after meeting with PM in B.C.

If the TMX is to be constructed, co-management is the way to go, says B.C. Indigenous Caucus

Hours-long police pursuit ends in arrests of two suspects in B.C. Interior

Suspects lead police on chase through Cariboo with RCMP helicopter in hot pursuit

OPINION: Trudeau’s media snub in the Fraser Valley

Shouldn’t the PM be obliged to speak to members of a community he visits, at least via the media?

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Currently, 520 Metis children are in care

FIFA World Cup preview: Uruguay expected to stomp through Group A

Suarez and Cavani leading the charge against Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Ex-B.C. Olympian Allison Forsyth says Bertrand Charest affair was covered up

From Nanaimo, Forsyth began racing World Cup events in 1997 and a national champion for skiing

Most Read