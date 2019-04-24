‘Grabher’ licence plate not dangerous, former sex researcher tells N.S. court

Lorne Grabher has been trying to reinstate his licence plate since it was revoked in 2016

Lorne Grabher displays his personalized licence plate in Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday, March 24, 2017. The case of a man battling the Nova Scotia government for a licence plate bearing his contentious family name is in the courts — and on the streets — this week. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

A former sex researcher has told a Nova Scotia court she doesn’t believe that a licence plate bearing the surname of a retiree – “Grabher” – would promote sexual violence against women, as the provincial government has alleged.

Debra Soh, a science journalist and former academic researcher, told Nova Scotia Supreme Court that the word would have no impact on the average, socially adjusted person.

READ MORE: Manitoba man fighting in court to be allowed Star Trek licence plate

She says she wouldn’t expect anyone to act in a sexually violent way after seeing the plate unless they were anti-social and already predisposed to such behaviour.

Lorne Grabher has been trying to reinstate his personalized licence plate since it was revoked in 2016 by the Registrar of Motor Vehicles following an anonymous complaint.

Grabher first purchased the plate as a gift for his late father around 1990, and he says it expressed family pride in their Austrian-German heritage.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter