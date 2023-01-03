B.C.’s first round of campsite reservations opened at 7 a.m. on Jan. 3. People can book four months ahead of their arrival date. (Credit: Pixabay/ chulmin1700)

B.C.’s first round of campsite reservations opened at 7 a.m. on Jan. 3. People can book four months ahead of their arrival date. (Credit: Pixabay/ chulmin1700)

Grab your weenie-roasting sticks, BC Parks’ campsite reservations are up for grabs

First round of camping reservations opened at 7 a.m. Jan. 3

B.C. campers itching to get into the woods can start making concrete plans.

The first round of BC Parks’ campsite reservations opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 3), giving people a shot at some 10,000 reservable sites throughout the province.

This year, people can also book farther in advance. B.C. has changed its booking window from two months to four.

More options are available too. Three more campgrounds have been added to the site, including Gwillim Lake Park near Chetwynd, Yahk Park near the Kingsgate border crossing and Allison Lake Park near Princeton.

For those who miss out on their favourite spots during the first booking window, more campgrounds will become available throughout the year, and most offer first-come-first-served sites as well.

Most of the 23-kilometre Berg Lake Trail in Mount Robson Provincial Park will remain closed throughout 2023, as a result of extreme weather in 2021. Just 14 sites at the Kinney Lake Campground will be up for grabs. Reservations for those will open at 7 a.m. on Feb. 27.

Reservations for all of 2023 at the Bowron Lake Canoe Circuit in Bowron Lake Provincial Park have been open since Dec. 1, 2022. BC Parks is reminding people the circuit should only be attempted by people with backcountry experience.

Sites across B.C. can be booked at camping.bcparks.ca.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Smart car-sized ice blocks build up near Agassiz after severe winter storms

READ ALSO: B.C. biologists standing up for at-risk slugs and bugs

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Camping

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey firefighters tackle duplex blaze in Bridgeview
Next story
B.C. fruit, berry growers now have to pay workers more

Just Posted

The 114-year-old Strathcona Cup curling competition happens Jan. 13 at Peace Arch Curling Club. (Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh photo)
Strathcona Cup competition comes to White Rock Curling Club Jan. 13

Alex Blanarou, who was killed in Abbotsford on Dec. 28, 2017, is shown with a bouquet for his mom on Mother’s Day.
Mom of Surrey man gunned down in Abbotsford ‘disgusted’ with plea agreements

Fleetwood Park Dragons girls basketball team with the Axe division banner they won in March at the 2022 Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill Classic tournament. (Photo: facebook.com/surreyfirefighterscharitablesociety)
Goodwill basketball tourney for Surrey girls starts with 11 games at six schools

The White Rock Firefighters Charity Association hosted its annual tree chipping event and fundraiser on Monday (Jan. 2) at Centennial Arena in White Rock. Tall Timbers Tree Services' Cam Thompson, left, and Quinten Wideski were on hand to help the Christmas trees into the chipper. (Tricia Weel photo)
Tree chipping event at Centennial Arena in White Rock busy Monday (Jan. 2)