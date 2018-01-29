Gordie Hogg sworn in as South Surrey-White Rock MP

Gordie Hogg was formally sworn in as new MP for South Surrey–White Rock in a ceremony in Ottawa on Friday.

Hogg, who won the seat as federal Liberal candidate in a Dec. 11 byelection, said in a news release issued Monday that it was with “honour and humility” that he assumed his new role as federal representative for the riding.

“My sincere thanks to our community for (the) faith and confidence you have shown in me,” said Hogg, who served as White Rock mayor from 1987 to 1997 and White Rock-South Surrey MLA from 1997 to 2017.

The ceremony was opened with a traditional prayer, on behalf of the Algonquin People and Chief Harley Chappell and Semiahmoo First Nation, by Paul Lacerte, co-founder and CEO of the Moose Hide Campaign Development Society.

Lacerte also performed a traditional Cowichan blanketing ceremony, in which Hogg was draped in a blanket as a show of respect.

Hogg defeated his closest opponent, Conservative candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay, by 14, 369 votes to 12,752 in the byelection to fill the seat vacated when Conservative MP Dianne Watts resigned to concentrate on her campaign to become leader of the BC Liberals.

He took up his official duties with the resumption of the House of Commons on Monday.