GoPro lost while cliff-diving at Cultus Lake resurfaces 12 years later

Terry Brookes never thought he’d see his GoPro camera again after it fell into the water while he was cliff-jumping at Cultus Lake back in 2012.
But the Go-Pro resurfaced this week courtesy of Aquatic Monkey, AKA Chris Helkenberg.
He posted on his Aquatic Monkey page:
“I found a GoPro this week in cultus, it’s been lost since 2012. This footage is from 2012 so the people will have aged a bit, but does anyone recognize them?”
A few people did, including the owner Terry Brookes, and many people shared the post.
Brookes even chimed in on the thread: “Crazy, thought I would never see that again.”
He said it fell into the water.
“I came up but it didn’t.”
The diver said he found the action-oriented camera about 100 feet underwater.
“I’ve found a few GoPros but the unique one about this is how deep it was,” Helkenberg told The Progress. “The only reason I was able to find the GoPro and a wallet I returned yesterday was that a company called Deeptrekker lent me one of their underwater drones to use.”
He found it in a section of the lake near the cliffs most conducive to scuba-diving but at a depth most people could withstand no more than 10 minutes.
Helkenberg has a Youtube channel about his underwater finds and travels.
His bio says: “If you have lost something in the water, send me a picture of the location and I’ll try to find it!” Email him at clayton.helkenberg@gmail.com
