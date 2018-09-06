Google event coming to Surrey library

Business people will have an opportunity to “Grow with Google” later this month.

Google announced Thursday (Sept. 6) that the Grow with Google tour is coming to Surrey.

The Surrey event, according to a news release from Google, is the first city on the Canadian tour. Grow with Google is an initiative to help Canadians “create economic opportunity through digital skills training across the country,” reads the release.

The one-day event will be at City Centre Library (10350 University Dr.) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21. It will feature three Google-led workshops, one-on-one coaching sessions, hands-on help and community partner booths for attendees. The workshops, according to the release, will provide small business owners and entrepreneurs with the tools needed to get their businesses online, including setting up a Google My Business profile to help get found on search and maps, online marketing and web analytics.

Google has partnered with community organizations such as Surrey Libraries, Surrey Board of Trade, Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association, Mosaic BC, South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce “to customize the event to local needs and create a lasting support system for attendees.”

Following the event, Google “will explore ongoing partnerships opportunities with area organizations to help with developing digital skills.”

The workshops being offered are: Get Found on Google Search and Maps from 10:30-11:30 a.m; Into to Online Marketing from 12:30-1:30 p.m.; and Using Data to Drive Growth from 2-3 p.m.

People can register for the event online at events.withgoogle.com/join-google-in-surrey/. The event is free to attend.



