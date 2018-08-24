Good news: Most of the Lower Mainland can breath fresh air again

Air quality advisory has been cancelled everywhere aside from Hope and Agassiz

The sun is shining, the sky is blue and the air is fresh – it’s official: the air quality advisory has been cancelled for most of the Lower Mainland.

The region has been under a blanket of smoke for nearly two weeks, prompting a rolling warning by Metro Vancouver.

In a news release Friday, Metro Vancouver said changing weather conditions starting yesterday pushed cooler marine air into the region, reducing fine particulate matter to more regular levels.

However, due to the Mount Hicks fire, Agassiz and Hope still remain under an advisory.

“Elevated levels of fine particulate matter in the Eastern Fraser Valley are expected to persist until there is further change in weather or fire conditions,” Metro Vancouver said.

Fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets that can easily penetrate indoors because of its small size.

This doesn’t mean the Lower Mainland is in the clear, either, as wind shifts could push fires burning in the B.C. Interior, Vancouver Island and Washington State back.

Smoke can cause several symptons, including chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing. Exposure has been a particular concern for infants and seniors, or others who suffer from chronic underlying medical conditions.

