Golden Ears provincial park was closed to traffic Sunday morning Aug. 2, 2020 due to what RCMP called a ‘medical incident’ (Maple Ridge News file)

Golden Ears park near Maple Ridge closed due to ‘medical incident’

Expect delays, RCMP say

Golden Ears provincial park in Maple Ridge has been closed due to what RCMP are calling a ‘medical incident.”

Fern Crescent, one km north of the provincial gate is closed in both north and south bound lanes and no vehicles are being allowed in the area and will be turned around.

More details as they become available.

READ ALSO: Record numbers flock to Golden Ears Provincial Park

READ ALSO: Golden Ears Provincial Park reopens to public

Record numbers have been heading to Golden Ears, one of B.C.’s largest and busiest provincial parks, since it reopened.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Golden Ears Provincial ParkMaple Ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

Just Posted

White Rock RCMP to host free bicycle registration clinic

Stolen registered bicycles are easier to return to proper owner if recovered

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

Surrey firefighters extinguish blaze near Fraser Surrey Docks

Crews used aerial truck to contain Friday evening fire

White Rock Concerts subscription series plans to weather pandemic

The White Rock Concerts series cancelled its 2020-21 season due the uncertainty of health risks

Not enough science to back return-to-school plan, says White Rock dad

Bernard Trest and his son have launched a Facebook page to rally parents with similar concerns

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the RCMP officers involved of wrongdoing

Golden Ears park near Maple Ridge closed due to ‘medical incident’

Expect delays, RCMP say

VIDEO: One wounded in Maple Ridge gun battle

Two vehicles reportedly traded shots while driving down street

Leave your deets when dining: Restaurants taking personal info to trace COVID-19

Health officials say indoor dining presents a higher risk

Raptors kneel for both American and Canadian anthems ahead of tipoff

Majority of players have substituted their names on the backs of their jerseys with racial and social justice messages

Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Programs at 3 of 17 medical schools in Canada aim for equity for Black students

She applied to the medical school anyway through the Black Student Application Program

Researchers look for unique ways to continue studies as COVID-19 changes methods

Collecting data has become difficult as COVID-19 puts a damper on research and labs can’t be used

Most Read