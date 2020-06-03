Stu Burgess is with Alouette Park operations manager. (THE NEWS-files)

Golden Ears park expected to be busy the first camping weekend of season

Campgrounds expected to be full or close to full

Campgrounds are expected to be at or near capacity at Golden Ears Provincial Park for the first camping weekend of the season.

Poor weather last weekend meant that the park wasn’t overly busy with patrons, said Stu Burgess, operations manager with Alouette Park Management, the park operator for both Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Park.

But, he said, they are hoping for better weather this weekend and his staff are looking forward to the first weekend of welcoming campers to the park.

READ MORE: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

“We expect the campgrounds to be full or very close to full,” he said.

Golden Ears Provincial Park reopened for day use as of May 14 and the Victoria Day holiday saw lineups at both Golden Ears park and Rolley Lake Provincial Park.

Camping in provincial parks is open to B.C. residents, only, this summer.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CampingGolden Ears Provincial Park

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard
Next story
Body found on Highway 1 outside of Hope, sparking closures

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties seize guns, drugs and cash from Guildford residence

One man was arrested but no charges have been laid as investigation continues

After delay, ‘Metro Vancouver’s Largest Indoor Amusement Park’ set to open in Surrey

At Central City Fun Park, ‘things will be a little different than what we had originally planned’

Clover Valley Beer Festival cancelled

Cloverdale beer fest falls victim to COVID-19

‘I’m confident that we’ll somehow make it happen,’ says Surrey Eagles owner as BCHL mulls plans to return

Junior ‘A’ hockey league pondering different return-to-play scenarios for 2020-‘21 season

In ‘landmark move,’ Surrey Pride party goes online for the event’s 21st anniversary

‘We have the ‘honour’ of being the first large city to put on a virtual Pride Festival’

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

Sex offender Danny Depew sentenced in Abbotsford to 2.5 more years

Depew still has child-luring charges before the courts in Ontario

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

Golden Ears park expected to be busy the first camping weekend of season

Campgrounds expected to be full or close to full

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard

Greater Victoria Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

Abbotsford Airshow launching virtual Aerospace Camp

Online S.T.E.M. open to students aged 10 to 15, starts later this summer

VIDEO: BREAKING: RCMP Emergency Response Team raid known drug house in Chilliwack

Armed officers respond to reports of shots, bring in ERT, K-9 unit and spike belt

Aldergrove man, 60, can ‘finally afford to retire’ after winning $24M in lottery

Ron Cumiskey plans to use the hefty Lotto 6/49 winnings to stay close to home and his daughters

Most Read