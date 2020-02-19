GoFundMe started for former White Rock man who suffered hemorrhage in Dubai

Family friend suspects hospital bill to be in the hundreds of thousands

Former White Rock resident Joey Johnson has been in a Dubai hospital for a number of weeks. (Facebook photo) Former White Rock resident Joey Johnson has been in a Dubai hospital for a number of weeks. (Facebook photo)

Friends of a former White Rock man – who has spent the last two weeks in a Dubai hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage – are raising money for his medical bills.

Joey Johnson, who was visiting family in Dubai, was found unconscious by his father and rushed to hospital more than two weeks ago, family-friend Matt Kunz told Peace Arch News.

According to a GoFundMe page, Johnson underwent a number of operations to remove blood clots and is being kept in a coma until doctors feel it’s safe to bring him out.

READ ALSO: Surrey teen survives 500-foot fall while climbing mountain in Oregon

Johnson’s mother provided an update on his condition Monday, which was shared on the fundraising page.

“Very, very small steps,” read the update. “His eyes were open on the first visit and part of the second one. We are pretty sure he knows we’re there. He’s trying to squeeze our hands on request.”

READ ALSO: GoFundMe started for young Surrey father with brain cancer

Johnson is not insured for medical coverage and as of Tuesday morning, the Joey Johnson Medical and Rehabilitation Fund had secured $54,137 of the $150,000 goal.

“We suspect that the hospital bill will be several hundred thousand dollars and hope that the campaign will be able to cover majority of that – until such a time as he can be flown back to Canada,” Kunz wrote to PAN.



aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fundraiser