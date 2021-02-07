GoFundMe page started for Surrey shooting victim

The family of a woman killed in Surrey last week has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral service.

On Feb. 4, Surrey RCMP responded to reports of shots heard in the 10800-block of 139A Street at approximately 7:30 a.m.

A man was found with non-life-threatening injuries and a woman was found in “grave condition.” Both were transported to hospital where the woman succumbed to her injuries.

Police said early indications are that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

While Surrey RCMP did not release the victim’s names, a GoFundMe page started by Ryan Morris on Friday identified the deceased victim as his 23-year-old niece, Shana Harris-Morris.

The page sets out to raise $10,000 to cover the costs of her funeral service and tombstone.

“Shana was always funny, very smart and a beautiful soul. She had a very special place in my heart,” Morris wrote on the GoFundMe page. “I’m still trying to wrap my head around this whole thing. Thank you for your support.”