GoFundMe for 22-year-old Chilliwack mom with brain cancer, given 1 year to live

Kayla Borkowsky, 22, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. She was given one year to live and her friend has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses. (GoFundMe)

A fundraiser has been set up for a 22-year-old Fraser Valley woman diagnosed with brain cancer who has been given just one year to live.

Kayla Borkowsky and her young family were in the middle of moving from Surrey to their new townhouse they bought in Chilliwack when she was told she had a brain tumour.

“Kayla found herself at the ER at Surrey Memorial Hospital due to an excruciating headache and vision troubles. Unfortunately, it was during this visit that the doctors discovered she had a large mass in the centre of her brain,” wrote her friend Morgan Benitez of Langley on the GoFundMe account.

She set up the fundraiser on July 9, 2021 with a goal of raising $250,000. As of Saturday, July 10, more than $56,000 had been raised in a single day.

After being admitted to Surrey Memorial Hospital, Borkowsky was then transferred to the neurosurgery ward at Royal Columbian Hospital where they performed a biopsy to further diagnose the tumour.

“The biopsy results were devastatingly the worst-case scenario,” Benitez said. “Kayla and her family were informed that the tumour is a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, a Grade IV Glioblastoma H3 K2M7 Mutant Diffuse Midline Glioma.”

She has undergone a total of six CT scans, three MRIs, a brain biopsy, craniotomy surgery, surgical placement of VP shunt, radiation mask fitting and more than three weeks of daily radiation.

Because of the location of the tumour, the neurosurgeon was only able to remove approximately 30 to 40 per cent of it.

“The oncologist delivered the unthinkable news that radiation, the only option available, would only buy her time and that the tumour itself was most likely terminal, where she was given approximately one year to live,” Benitez added.

Borkowsky and her family have been in contact with various oncologists including some in the U.S. and Ireland, where she was born. They’ve also been looking into naturopathic treatment in addition to radiation. Medical expenses are expected to be in the thousands of dollars per week.

Her young family includes fiancé Brock and two-year-old daughter Presley.

“We are seeking financial assistance for any expenses incurred as a result of Kayla’s diagnosis, medical treatments, assist Kayla with her financial needs during this difficult time. Any monies not spent, will be held in trust by Kayla’s mother, Kelly Borkowsky, to help assist and support Presley and her future.”

Benitez went on to add a message of thanks from Borkowsky and her family.

“Kayla and her family would like to thank the families, friends and acquaintances (near and far) that have sent love, offered help and support, as well as have continued to check in during this extremely difficult time.”

To donate to the GoFundMe, go to ca.gofundme.com/f/kxhtr-help-kayla-borkowsky-fight-brain-cancer.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cancerfundraiser