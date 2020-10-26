The family and friends of Abbotsford resident Kaitlyn Cassels have launched a GoFundMe for her after she suffered serious injuries following a bad fall on Thursday night. (Submitted)

The family and friends of Abbotsford resident Kaitlyn Cassels have launched a GoFundMe for her after she suffered serious injuries following a bad fall on Thursday night. (Submitted)

GoFundMe created for Abbotsford woman after horrible fall

19-year-old Kaitlyn Cassels suffers many injuries after falling 27 feet off Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge

An Abbotsford resident is facing a number of surgeries and will be unable to work for some time after a horrific fall on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge on Thursday night.

Kaitlyn Cassels, 19, was hiking with friends after 10 p.m. that night and missed a step, plummeting approximately 27 feet onto rocks below.

She was airlifted by helicopter to Vancouver General Hospital late-Thursday night where doctors have been working on her.

Cassels suffered a broken back, a compound leg fracture, one broken leg, a severely damaged heel and a broken cheekbone. She now has five screws and two rods in her back and her heel has been put back together with screws and pins.

Her friends and family have created a GoFundMe to help her through this difficult time. The GoFundMe can be found by clicking anywhere in this sentence. The Mission Secondary School grad works as a legal secretary at Abbotsford’s Cascade Law Corporation and also has a weekend job.

The timeline for her return to work is unclear, but early indications are she will be unable to work for several months.

The fundraiser has a goal of $15,000 and has raised $5,390 so far.

It can be found by visiting gofundme.com/f/help-kaitlyn-during-recovery.

Most Read