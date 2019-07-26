GoFundMe campaign launched after South Surrey rollover-crash victim dies

Emergency crews transport one person to a waiting air ambulance, following at a rollover crash in South Surrey Monday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A Cloverdale man listed in critical condition after a rollover crash Monday in South Surrey has died.

Surrey RCMP confirmed to Peace Arch News Friday that the 52-year-old had passed away Thursday night.

RCMP would not confirm the name of the victim. An Abbotsford man who said the victim was his best friend emailed PAN, providing the driver’s name, but asked that it not be published at the request of the family.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help support the driver’s wife and two children, Lance Ediger told Peace Arch News.

“He was my best friend since we were 10,” Ediger said.

“He was an honourable man, a good man who loved his family.”

The campaign – which can be found by clicking here – aims to raise $10,000.

According to police, Monday’s crash occurred when the driver of a Dodge pickup truck that was eastbound on 40 Avenue near 160 Street “swerved to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front of him, which had slowed down.”

“The belief is that the car in front slowed down and he either did not see it in time, or reacted too slow,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko told PAN earlier this week.

The manoeuvre sent the truck into the ditch, where it “became partially submerged in water, trapping the driver,” a news release states.

The RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

“The investigation is still open,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko told PAN Friday.

On the GoFundMe page, Ediger writes that “as friends we never shared information on each other’s financing or cared what the other one had. I don’t have any idea how this is going to impact his wife and her financing, but want to help however I can to ease her burden.”



